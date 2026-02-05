large blaze breaks out at major german research centre

Un incendio di vaste proporzioni si è sviluppato questa mattina in un importante centro di ricerca nel sud-ovest della Germania. I vigili del fuoco sono ancora sul posto, tentando di domare le fiamme che hanno avvolto l’edificio. Per ora non si segnalano feriti, ma la zona è stata evacuata per sicurezza. La causa dell’incendio non è ancora chiara.

The fire has been brought under control but extinguishing work is expected to continue until the evening, police told Reuters. A spokesperson added that the fire brigade was working to ascertain whether any hazardous substances had been released. According to the Hessenschau news outlet, the fire broke out in the area where the institute’s particle accelerator is located. Pictures of the GSI Helmhotz Centre in Darmstadt showed huge, billowing clouds of smoke pouring out of the building. It operates an accelerator facility for heavy ions, which are ions of especially heavy atoms such as gold or lead. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it



