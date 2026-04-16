Durante il CinemaCon 2026 a Las Vegas, Universal Pictures ha mostrato il primo trailer di

Il “Circolo della Fiducia” si allarga ufficialmente. Durante il CinemaCon 2026 a Las Vegas, Universal Pictures ha scosso la platea presentando il primo trailer ufficiale di Focker-In-Law, l’attesissimo quarto capitolo della saga di Ti presento i miei (Meet the Parents). A distanza di 16 anni dall’ultimo film della serie, la famiglia Focker si prepara a tornare sul grande schermo con un mix di volti storici e popstar globali. Quando esce Focker-In-Law?. Segnate la data sul calendario: Universal ha confermato che il film debutterà nelle sale cinematografiche in tempo per il weekend del Ringraziamento 2026 (novembre), posizionandosi come il titolo di punta per le famiglie durante le festività.🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it

© Nerdpool.it - Focker-In-Law: Robert De Niro e Ben Stiller tornano al cinema con Ariana Grande!

Focker In-Law Trailer (2026) | Release Date | Meet The Parents 4 | First Look | Filming

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Focker in-law: Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro present trailerAt CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro presented the first trailer for Fockers In-Law. In the fourth installment of the hit movie Meet the Parents, Stiller himself takes on the ... msn.com

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Robert De Niro Nato a New York nel 1943, porta con sé una storia italiana fatta di migrazione, sacrificio e memoria. Robert De Niro Nato a New York nel 1943, porta con sé una storia italiana fatta di migrazione, sacrificio e memoria. La sua famiglia paterna aff - facebook.com facebook

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