DeepL ha annunciato il lancio di una nuova funzione di traduzione istantanea parlata, chiamata Voice-to-Voice. Questa tecnologia permette di tradurre in tempo reale le conversazioni vocali tra diverse lingue, senza dover digitare testi. La novità viene presentata come parte di un aggiornamento della piattaforma DeepL, che include anche una nuova versione del servizio di traduzione. La funzione mira a facilitare la comunicazione tra persone di lingue diverse durante conversazioni dirette.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE DeepL is also launching the next generation of its DeepL Translator platform beyond simple translation to offer an AI platform that is fully integrated into enterprise tech stacks COLOGNE, Germany, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Today, Language AI leader DeepL launched DeepL Voice-to-Voice, a real-time translation product suite designed for live spoken communication. By expanding into speech-to-speech translation, DeepL now delivers instant voice translation for virtual meetings, in-person conversations, and customer-facing touchpoints via API, empowering teams to collaborate anywhere without language barriers.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - DeepL unveils real-time spoken translation, breaking the next language barrier with Voice-to-Voice

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DeepL presenta la traduzione vocale in tempo reale, aprendo nuove frontiere linguistiche con Voice-to-VoiceCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE L’azienda introduce anche la nuova generazione della sua piattaforma DeepL Translator, andando oltre il...

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