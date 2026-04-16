BlackBerry ha annunciato una partnership con The IP Company per offrire comunicazioni sicure e certificate in ambienti navali e militari. La collaborazione prevede l’implementazione di tecnologie di sicurezza informatica specifiche per le esigenze di questi settori, con l’obiettivo di garantire la protezione delle comunicazioni sensibili. La notizia è stata diffusa attraverso un comunicato stampa ufficiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — The IP Company today announced a strategic partnership with BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to bring highly secure, certified communications capabilities to naval and military environments worldwide. Through this partnership, the companies will explore the integration of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE®, certified to the highest international security standards, into The IP Company’s proven Wireless Communication & Messaging System (WCMS), a proven platform deployed across naval fleets for more than 20 years. “For over twenty years, securing maritime communications has been at the center of our technology,” said Ronald Koppelman CEO of the IP Company.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BlackBerry and The IP Company Partner to Bring Certified Secure Communications to Naval and Military Environments

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