Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni. La notizia arriva a pochi giorni da una fase delicata per il governo, senza ancora spiegare i motivi della decisione. Starmer non ha commentato pubblicamente la scelta di Allan, che lascia il suo ruolo in un momento di crescente attenzione sui rapporti tra il premier e la stampa.

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s director of communications Tim Allan has resigned, he said on Monday. (Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writin. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK PM Starmer’s communications director quits

Morgan McSweeney, il capo di gabinetto del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, ha deciso di lasciare l’incarico.

Starmer ha scelto Peter Mandelson come nuovo ambasciatore in Italia, una mossa che sta facendo discutere.

