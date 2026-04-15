Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan ha annunciato l’avvio della produzione di un diodo laser violetto ad alta potenza. La nuova versione emette a 402 nanometri e raggiunge una potenza di 4,5 watt, superiore del 50% rispetto ai modelli precedenti. L’azienda ha comunicato che la produzione di massa del dispositivo inizierà a breve, senza specificare ulteriori dettagli sui tempi o sulle applicazioni previste.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KYOTO, Japan, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter “NTCJ”) announced on April 15 that it will start mass production of a “high-power violet laser diode (402 nm, 4.5 W)” that achieves industry-leading-class (*1) optical output in a 9.0 mm diameter CAN package (TO-9) in May. This product achieves 1.5 times the optical output compared to NTCJ’s conventional product (*2) through its proprietary device structure and heat dissipation design technology, and contributes to improving production throughput in optical equipment such as maskless lithography systems. Furthermore, adding this product to NTCJ’s lineup enables its product portfolio to support major photosensitive materials used in advanced semiconductor packaging.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Nuvoton Releases Industry-leading-class High-power Violet Laser Diode (402 nm, 4.5 W) — 1.5 times Higher Output Than Its Conventional Product

From heritage to high-tech: how Italy and South Korea are rewriting the rules of Cultural PowerExclusive interview with Minister Chae Hwi-young on how Italy’s cultural legacy and Korea’s innovation are reshaping global soft power beyond...

Rome cuts down ageing pines along avenue leading to ColosseumROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rome started cutting down ageing umbrella pines flanking the ancient Roman Forum on Friday after tests found a dozen were at...

Si parla di: Omicidio Giacomo Bongiorni, fatali pugni e calci sferrati con violenza: cosa dice l’autopsia; Pensavo a una vampata invece era un ictus, la rivelazione della dottoressa Pimple Popper.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: Nuvoton Releases Industry-leading-class High-power Violet Laser Diode (402 nm, 4.5 W) -- 1.5 times Higher Output Than Its Conventional ProductNuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter NTCJ) announced on April 15 that it will start mass production of a high-power violet laser ... finanznachrichten.de