From heritage to high-tech | how Italy and South Korea are rewriting the rules of Cultural Power
L’Italia e la Corea del Sud stanno rinnovando il loro ruolo culturale a causa delle tensioni geopolitiche e della corsa tecnologica. Entrambi i paesi investono in modo deciso in film, musica e innovazione digitale per rafforzare la propria immagine internazionale. Per esempio, l’Italia punta sui film di alta qualità e sui marchi di moda, mentre la Corea del Sud si distingue con le K-pop e le tecnologie avanzate. Ora, la cultura diventa uno strumento chiave per mostrare il proprio vantaggio nel mondo.
At a time marked by geopolitical fractures and technological competition, culture has re-emerged as a structural instrument of national power. No longer an ornament, no longer merely a promotional tool, but a strategic infrastructure capable of shaping alliances, influencing perceptions, and directing economic and tourism flows. Within this landscape, the axis between Italy and South Korea is steadily consolidating as one of the most compelling and forward-looking cultural dialogues between Europe and Asia. Italy remains one of the world’s foremost expressions of historical and artistic heritage: a stratified civilization whose legacy coincides with the very memory of the West. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it
North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty
Kim Yo Jong, esponente di rilievo di Pyongyang, ha chiesto alle autorità di Seul di fare di più per evitare ulteriori provocazioni.
South Korea’s Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North Korea
Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.
Argomenti discussi: From the classroom to street art: Oristano's Contini High School studies English in Bristol. - L'Unione Sarda English; Knowing Judaism: A UCEI Course for High School Students - Moked; Where to Eat in Cortina d’Ampezzo: 3 Restaurants for Ampezzo Flavors and Gourmet Experiences Beyond the Slopes.
After the historic win against 2024 Davis Cup finalists Netherlands, India will take on South Korea in South Korea for a spot in the Davis Cup Finals (Top 8) Like India, South Korea pulled off an upset at home against the South American giants A - facebook.com facebook
È iniziato il viaggio di #MilanoCortina2026! Dallo stadio San Siro, la cerimonia "Armonia" ha aperto ufficialmente i Giochi. In bocca al lupo a Team Italia e Team Korea! #Olympics #Olimpiadi x.com