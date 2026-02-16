L’Italia e la Corea del Sud stanno rinnovando il loro ruolo culturale a causa delle tensioni geopolitiche e della corsa tecnologica. Entrambi i paesi investono in modo deciso in film, musica e innovazione digitale per rafforzare la propria immagine internazionale. Per esempio, l’Italia punta sui film di alta qualità e sui marchi di moda, mentre la Corea del Sud si distingue con le K-pop e le tecnologie avanzate. Ora, la cultura diventa uno strumento chiave per mostrare il proprio vantaggio nel mondo.

At a time marked by geopolitical fractures and technological competition, culture has re-emerged as a structural instrument of national power. No longer an ornament, no longer merely a promotional tool, but a strategic infrastructure capable of shaping alliances, influencing perceptions, and directing economic and tourism flows. Within this landscape, the axis between Italy and South Korea is steadily consolidating as one of the most compelling and forward-looking cultural dialogues between Europe and Asia. Italy remains one of the world’s foremost expressions of historical and artistic heritage: a stratified civilization whose legacy coincides with the very memory of the West. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it

© Panorama.it - From heritage to high-tech: how Italy and South Korea are rewriting the rules of Cultural Power

Kim Yo Jong, esponente di rilievo di Pyongyang, ha chiesto alle autorità di Seul di fare di più per evitare ulteriori provocazioni.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.