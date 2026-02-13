A Roma, i lavori sono iniziati per abbattere pini secolari lungo l'avenue che porta al Colosseo, a causa di problemi di sicurezza rilevati durante un controllo. La decisione è stata presa dopo che sono stati scoperti rischi di crollo su almeno dodici alberi, alcuni dei quali si trovano molto vicino ai passanti e alle strutture storiche. Le piante, che da anni fanno da cornice all'area archeologica, ora vengono rimosse per evitare incidenti e garantire la sicurezza dei cittadini e dei turisti.

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rome started cutting down ageing umbrella pines flanking the ancient Roman Forum on Friday after tests found a dozen were at risk of collapse. Three large trees have fallen along the ceremonial avenue that links the Colosseum with Piazza Venezia since early January, slightly injuring three people. Authorities closed the panoramic road which is often packed with tourists, and convened a technical committee to investigate the problem. It said in a statement on Friday that 12 of the first 36 trees tested in the vicinity of the forum were unstable, while 24 were either considered secure or required further checks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rome cuts down ageing pines along avenue leading to Colosseum

Approfondimenti su rome cuts

In Uganda, internet access è stato parzialmente ripristinato dopo le elezioni che hanno visto il presidente Yoweri Museveni, 81 anni, confermarsi per un settimo mandato.

He Built A Fence Just To Punish Neighbors

Ultime notizie su rome cuts

Rome cuts down ageing pines along avenue leading to ColosseumROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rome started cutting down ageing umbrella pines flanking the ancient Roman Forum on Friday after tests found a dozen were at risk of collapse. Three large trees have fallen ... msn.com

The best grill in the heart of Rome At Le Grotte Restaurant, fire meets passion. Premium cuts, perfect flames, unforgettable flavor. If you’re in the center of Rome and craving an exceptional grilled steak, this is the place Le Grotte – Rome www.ristorant - facebook.com facebook