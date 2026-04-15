Carlos Alcaraz, campione di tennis con sette titoli del Grande Slam, è stato annunciato come nuovo ambasciatore globale del marchio di Infosys. La collaborazione tra il tennista e l’azienda mira a rafforzare la presenza di Infosys nel settore tecnologico. Il comunicato ufficiale sottolinea come questa partnership intenda valorizzare la crescita e l’innovazione di entrambe le parti. Nessuna altra informazione aggiuntiva è stata fornita nel testo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Partnership to further accelerate Infosys’ role as the AI-powered transformation partner of global champions in tennis, and beyond BENGALURU, India and EL PALMAR, Spain, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest athlete ever to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis Carlos Alcaraz, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador. The collaboration is a true convergence of excellence – the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader – celebrating the champion mindset across tennis and global businesses.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 7-Time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz is Infosys Global Brand Ambassador

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