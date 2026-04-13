Liverpool-Psg ritorno quarti di finale Champions League 2025 2026 | le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Il ritorno dei quarti di finale della Champions League 20252026 si disputa tra Liverpool e PSG. La squadra inglese, dopo aver perso 2-0 all’andata, cerca di recuperare il risultato in casa, mentre i francesi sono determinati a mantenere il vantaggio e avanzare alla semifinale. La partita si svolge in un contesto di alta tensione e aspettative, con le formazioni pronte a scendere in campo per ottenere il passaggio del turno.

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