Un ex responsabile dei dati e dell'intelligenza artificiale del Ministero della Difesa del Regno Unito si è unito a Strider Technologies, Inc. La notizia è stata annunciata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale. La società ha reso noto l’ingresso di questa figura nel team, senza fornire dettagli aggiuntivi sulla sua posizione o le sue mansioni. La notizia è stata diffusa il 13 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Strider Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Caroline Bellamy, former Chief Data and AI Officer at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), has joined the company as Executive Director. Caroline brings more than 35 years of digital and data experience spanning government, industry, and most recently defence, combining deep expertise in digital, data and AI with an extensive international background including working across Five Eyes, allied partners and agencies. In this new role, Caroline will help expand Strider’s AI capabilities to deliver an agentic data refinery that global organizations rely on to understand and navigate global competition.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Former UK Ministry of Defence Chief Data and AI Officer Joins Strider

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