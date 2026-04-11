Il 11 aprile 2026, una testata cinese ha riportato l'incontro tra il segretario generale del Partito Comunista e la presidente del partito nazionalista. Durante la riunione si è discusso della relazione tra le due sponde dello stretto, con particolare attenzione alla gestione del futuro delle relazioni e della sovranità. La comunicazione ha evidenziato la volontà di mantenere il controllo sul destino delle relazioni tra le parti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 11, 2026 PRNewswire — CGTN published an article on the meeting between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party. Through in-depth elaboration on the meeting’s significance for developing relations between the two parties and across the Taiwan Strait, the article emphasizes that no matter how the international landscape and the situation across the strait may evolve, the overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, and the prevailing momentum for the Chinese on both sides of the strait to come together will not change.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: One family: Xi Jinping stresses keeping future of cross-Strait ties in Chinese hands

CGTN: Merz's China visit injects fresh momentum into China-Germany, China-Europe tiesCGTN published an article on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to China from February 25 to 26.

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