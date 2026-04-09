Nella trentaquattresima giornata del campionato di Serie B 20252026 si affrontano Juve Stabia e Cesena in una partita decisiva per la qualificazione agli spareggi promozione. Le due squadre sono in lotta per un posto nella fase successiva del campionato. La gara si svolgerà in una data ancora da definire e sarà visibile su canali sportivi dedicati. Le formazioni probabili saranno annunciate prima del fischio di inizio.

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© Sport.periodicodaily.com - Juve Stabia vs Cesena, trentaquattresima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Leggi anche: Bari vs Juve Stabia, ventesima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Leggi anche: Mantova vs Juve Stabia, ventinovesima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Temi più discussi: Juve Stabia - Cesena in Diretta Streaming | DAZN IT; Juve Stabia - Cesena | La prevendita del settore ospiti - Cesena FC; Live Juve Stabia - Cesena - Serie B: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 11/04/2026; Finisce in parità contro il Sudtirol. Prossima sfida per il Cesena F.C. contro lo Juve Stabia.

Pronostico Juve Stabia vs Cesena – 11 Aprile 2026La sfida di Serie B tra Juve Stabia e Cesena si gioca il 11 Aprile 2026 alle 15:00 allo storico Stadio Romeo Menti. È un appuntamento che promette tensione ... news-sports.it

Juve Stabia – Cesena: Un intreccio di cuori, storia e doppi ExMa a rendere questa sfida davvero speciale è la fitta rete di destini incrociati, uomini che hanno lasciato il segno in entrambe le piazze, scrivendo capitoli indelebili di questo racconto. magazinepragma.com

Venezia-Juve Stabia nel segno dell'ex Doppietta e rigore sbagliato: fa tutto lui #VeneziaJuveStabia #SerieBKT #DAZN x.com