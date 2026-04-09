Le città interessate a ospitare le prossime edizioni dei giochi tra il 2028 e il 2030 possono presentare la propria candidatura attraverso un bando aperto. L'iniziativa è promossa da Phygital International, che invita le località a partecipare attivamente alla definizione del futuro delle competizioni sportive, in un contesto in cui le discipline phygital continuano a espandersi a livello globale. La selezione si concentra su città pronte a distinguersi in questa nuova era dello sport.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Phygital International opens host city bidding, inviting cities to take a leading role in the future of sport as phygital competition continues to grow worldwide. Click here to watch the video DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2026 PRNewswire — Phygital International (PI), the global promoter of phygital sports and rights holder of the Games of the Future, has officially opened the bidding process for host cities for the 2028, 2029 and 2030 editions of the Games of the Future, the world’s leading phygital sports event. Blending immersive digital gameplay with real-world physical competition, the Games of the Future is a global platform designed to re-engage the digital generation with physical activity and sport. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Host City Bids Open for The Games Of The Future 2028 to 2030

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Host City Bids Open for The Games Of The Future 2028 to 2030Phygital International opens host city bidding, inviting cities to take a leading role in the future of sport as phygital competition continues to grow worldwide. adnkronos.com

Phygital International: Host City Bids Open for The Games Of The Future 2028 to 2030Blending immersive digital gameplay with real-world physical competition, the Games of the Future is a global platform designed to re-engage the digital generation with physical activity and sport. At ... finanznachrichten.de