Virtune Announces Upcoming 10 | 1 Share Split for the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP VIRBTCP

Virtune AB annuncia un imminente frazionamento azionario 10:1 del Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP). L'operazione, prevista per il prossimo periodo, mira a migliorare la liquidità e l'accessibilità del prodotto. La decisione è stata comunicata ufficialmente il 23 gennaio 2026, a Stockholm, e rappresenta un passo strategico nell’evoluzione della gamma di strumenti offerti dalla società.

Stockholm, January 23, 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) today announces an upcoming 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ticker: VIRBTCP). The share split will not affect the total value of investors' holdings, and no action is required from investors. The share split is intended to facilitate trading in smaller denominations and thereby support improved trading liquidity and accessibility. Key information regarding the share splitThe share split will take effect at market open on February 2, 2026 in all markets where the product is available.Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

