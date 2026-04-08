Potenza si sta preparando per ospitare il torneo “The Wonderful Ten” domenica 19 aprile 2026. L’evento vedrà la partecipazione di alcuni dei migliori giocatori di calcio da tavolo a livello nazionale e internazionale. La competizione si terrà nel capoluogo lucano, attirando appassionati e professionisti del settore. L’organizzazione dell’evento ha reso la città uno dei punti di riferimento per gli amanti di questa disciplina.

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© Sport.periodicodaily.com - “The Wonderful Ten”: Potenza diventa capitale del calcio da tavolo con un torneo d’élite

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