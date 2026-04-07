Visita guidata in inglese a Palazzo Miniscalchi | Guided tour in english to Miniscalchi Palace

Il 27 aprile 2026 alle 15:00 si svolgerà una visita guidata in inglese presso il Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo, situato nel centro storico di Verona. L'appuntamento offre l'opportunità di esplorare le sale del palazzo attraverso una visita condotta da guide esperte in lingua inglese. La visita, rivolta a visitatori di diversa provenienza, si svolgerà nel rispetto delle modalità e degli orari stabiliti.

A special guided tour in English at the Miniscalchi-Erizzo Museum in the historic center of Verona. On Monday, April 27th, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., a guided tour suitable for everyone is scheduled to discover the architectural treasures and artworks housed in Palazzo Miniscalchi, a splendid ancient building in the heart of Verona, inhabited for five centuries by the descendants of the noble family Miniscalchi-Erizzo. The Miniscalchi family lived in the Palace since the first half of the 15th century. Inhabited until 1977, for five centuries without interruptions, since 1990 it has been an eclectic museum open to the public: a true architectural and artistic gem where you can take a step back in time to discover family histories, admire precious works of art and walk through the rooms of an ancient palace. 🔗 Leggi su Veronasera.it

Visita guidata a Palazzo Miniscalchi in inglese | Guided tour in english at Miniscalchi PalaceScopri Palazzo Miniscalchi, residenza storica di una nobile famiglia per cinque secoli! Abitato fino al 1977, dal 1990 è un Museo eclettico aperto al...

Guided tour in english at Miniscalchi Palace | Visita guidata in ingleseScopri Palazzo Miniscalchi, residenza storica di una nobile famiglia per cinque secoli! Abitato fino al 1977, dal 1990 è un Museo eclettico aperto al...