COSMAX Establishes First European Production Base with Strategic Acquisition of Italy' s Keminova

- – Combining K-Beauty technological expertise with Europe's clean & vegan manufacturing specialization. Strengthening the foundation of ‘Premium'– Operating production bases in six countries across Asia, North America, and Europe. Expanding the identity of ‘K-Beauty'– Maximizing R&D and marketing synergies between the two companies. Expanding the global client base, including Europe On February 20, 2026, at COSMAX's Pangyo headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Kyung-soo Lee, Chairman of COSMAX Group (third from left); Kyoung Choi, Vice Chairman & CEO of COSMAX (fourth from left); Byung-joo Lee, Vice Chairman & CEO of COSMAX BTI (second from left); and Mauro Franzoni, CEO of Keminova (third from right), along with other officials from both companies, pose for a commemorative photo during the SPA signing ceremony. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm MonoFlutterwave, principale azienda di tecnologia dei pagamenti in Africa, ha annunciato l'acquisizione di Mono, azienda leader nel settore dell'infrastruttura di open banking nel continente.

China open to more practical cooperation, strategic coordination with LaosLa Cina apre alla collaborazione con Laos.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

COSMAX Establishes First European Production Base with Strategic Acquisition of Italy’s KeminovaCombining K-Beauty technological expertise with Europe’s clean & vegan manufacturing specialization… Strengthening the foundation of ‘Premium’ – Operating production bases in six countries across Asia ... adnkronos.com

COSMAX plans European factory to boost competitiveness and K-beauty exportsCOSMAX is considering establishing a local factory to secure competitiveness in Europe. Until now, domestic ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) companies have expanded their production facilities ... biz.chosun.com

FRANCO ZEFFIRELLI SPECIAL AWARD To Plácido Domingo In the first edition of the Franco Zeffirelli Award, two Special Awards have been established. The recognition is presented to Plácido Domingo, renowned tenor and conductor, and one of Franco - facebook.com facebook