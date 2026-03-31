Qover, azienda europea specializzata in assicurazioni integrate, ha annunciato di aver ricevuto 12 milioni di dollari di finanziamenti per la crescita da CIBC. L'operazione coincide con il decimo anniversario dalla fondazione dell'azienda. La notizia arriva da Bruxelles, dove si svolgono le comunicazioni ufficiali. La società si occupa di offrire soluzioni assicurative integrate nei servizi digitali.

- BRUSSELS, March 31, 2026 PRNewswire -- Qover, the European leader in embedded insurance orchestration, marks its 10th anniversary with a significant milestone: the extension of a $12 million growth capital facility from CIBC Innovation Banking – bringing total funding raised since inception to over $100 million – reinforcing investor confidence in the company's trajectory and its AI-driven vision for the next decade of insurance infrastructure. Founded in 2016 by Quentin Colmant and Jean-Charles Velge, Qover set out with a clear ambition: make insurance simple, transparent and accessible across borders through technology. Ten years later,... 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Qover marks 10 years with $12M in growth funding from CIBC

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