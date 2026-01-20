Vietnam’s Lam pledges growth above 10% despite global disruptions

Il leader vietnamita To Lam ha confermato l'impegno del paese a mantenere una crescita economica superiore al 10% annuo nel corso del decennio, nonostante le sfide e le incertezze generate dalle turbolenze globali. Questa dichiarazione sottolinea la volontà di Vietnam di continuare a svilupparsi e di rafforzare la propria economia, anche in un contesto internazionale complesso.

The week-long event which started on Monday in Hanoi will select the party chief, the country’s most powerful position, and set economic goals for the remainder of the decade. Lam also said Vietnam was determined to cut red tape and would promote technologies and expand global trade and ensure the country’s independence and national interests were protected. Digitalisation will be a central driver of growth he said, and the fight against corruption would continue. L’evento di una settimana, iniziato lunedì ad Hanoi, selezionerà il capo del partito, la carica più potente del Paese, e fisserà gli obiettivi economici per il resto del decennio. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Lam seeks presidency in China-style expanded power mandateIl leader del Partito Comunista vietnamita, To Lam, sta avanzando la candidatura per ricoprire anche la carica di presidente dello Stato, con l’obiettivo di consolidare il suo ruolo di potere.

Lam vows faster growth as he seeks to extend his hold on Vietnam - In an address to the Communist Party congress that will decide his political future, Vietnam's top ?leader To Lam on Tuesday pledged annual economic growth of more than 10% for the remainder of the ... msn.com