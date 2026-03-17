Un'azienda di Bruxelles ha annunciato i risultati di test condotti su diciotto frigoriferi, tutti tranne uno rispettavano le norme europee su energia, rumore e capacità. I controlli sono stati effettuati dal European Service Network S.A. e riguardano prodotti venduti sul mercato europeo. I risultati mostrano che la maggior parte dei frigoriferi analizzati rispetta i requisiti previsti dalle regolamentazioni vigenti.

- European Service Network S.A., Brussels - EU-organised tests conducted on 18 fridges found that all but one complied with regulations for energy efficiency, noise and capacity. The testing campaign was organised by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) BRUSSELS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESN (European Service Network S.A.) creates the communication materials and manages the communication campaign for JACOP 2024. ESN is part of a consortium led by EY, which was awarded a framework contract by EISMEA and DG GROW (reference: EISMEA2021OP0016). Eighteen household fridges from 14 different brands were tested for compliance with EU ecodesign and energy labelling regulations. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Tests of fridges show positive results

Articoli correlati

Kremlin says neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear testsMOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that neither China nor Russia havecarried out secret nuclear tests, noting Beijing had...

Surging in polls, Thailand’s reformist opposition tests new election playbookBANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Three years ago, a party of reform-minded progressives swept Thailand’s election in the wake of mass anti-establishment...

Poco F7 vs S25 Ultra: The Result is ILLEGAL

Contenuti utili per approfondire Tests of fridges show positive results

Tests of fridges show positive resultsEuropean Service Network S.A., Brussels - EU-organised tests conducted on 18 fridges found that all but one complied with regulations for energy efficiency, noise and capacity. The testing campaign wa ... adnkronos.com

European Service Network S.A.: Tests of fridges show positive resultsEuropean Service Network S.A., Brussels - EU-organised tests conducted on 18 fridges found that all but one complied with regulations for energy efficiency, noise and capacity. The testing campaign wa ... finanznachrichten.de