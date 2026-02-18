Il Cremlino ha dichiarato che né la Russia né la Cina hanno condotto test nucleari nascosti, dopo che Pechino ha negato di aver effettuato prove segrete. La dichiarazione arriva in un momento di tensione internazionale, con le autorità cinesi che hanno pubblicamente smentito qualsiasi attività di questo tipo, anche attraverso comunicati ufficiali.

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that neither China nor Russia havecarried out secret nuclear tests, noting Beijing had denied U.S. accusations that it had done so. The United States this month accused China of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 as it called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia. “We’ve heard many references to certain tests. Both the Russian Federation and China have been mentioned in this regard. Neither the Russian Federation nor China has conducted any nuclear tests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kremlin says neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear tests

Kremlin says Russia will stay a responsible nuclear power despite New START’s expiryIl Kremlin conferma che la Russia manterrà un atteggiamento responsabile nei confronti della stabilità nucleare, anche se il trattato New START è scaduto.

Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions, the Kremlin saysLa Russia cerca di abbassare le tensioni con l’Iran.

SuperIntelligence without Understanding | Dr. Jim Garrison

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.