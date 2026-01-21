Surging in polls Thailand’s reformist opposition tests new election playbook

In Thailand, the reformist opposition gains momentum in recent polls, segnando un cambiamento nel panorama politico del paese. Questa crescita riflette un rinnovato interesse verso temi di riforma e di rappresentanza, mentre le elezioni si avvicinano. Analizzare le strategie adottate e le dinamiche in atto è fondamentale per comprendere l’evoluzione della scena politica thailandese.

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Three years ago, a party of reform-minded progressives swept Thailand’s election in the wake of mass anti-establishment protests only to be blocked from taking power and forced to disband. “We are at the best position we’ve ever been in,” Deputy Leader Rangsiman Rome told Reuters, saying its detailed policy proposals were pulling in support alongside efforts to woo the undecided. “For those that accused us of not being ready to run the country, we are showing them the opposite: that we have the team.” The People’s Party will need to win at least 250 of the 500 seats in parliament in order to secure a clear majority. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Factbox-Thailand’s election in numbersIl prossimo 8 febbraio, la Thailandia si appresta a votare per le elezioni generali.

