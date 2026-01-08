UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha espresso rammarico per la decisione degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi da alcune entità delle Nazioni Unite. Questa scelta rappresenta un cambiamento significativo nel rapporto tra gli Stati Uniti e l’organizzazione internazionale, sollevando preoccupazioni sulla cooperazione e il ruolo delle Nazioni Unite nel mantenimento della pace e della sicurezza globale.

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets a U.S. decision to withdraw from dozens of U.N. entities, his spokesperson said on Thursday, stressing that the U.N. entities will continue implementing mandates.

UN chief 'regrets' US decision to withdraw from international organizations - Contributions to UN budget is 'legal obligation' under UN Charter, spokesperson emphasizes, affirming all UN entities will continue implementing mandates - aa.com.tr

UN chief regrets WH announcement to withdraw US from global organisations - General Antonio Guterres on Thursday voiced regret over the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the US from several UN entities, vowing that the world body will ... msn.com

