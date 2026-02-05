Un responsabile dei diritti umani delle Nazioni Unite ha lanciato un appello per raccogliere 400 milioni di dollari. La richiesta arriva in un momento in cui le crisi nei vari paesi aumentano e i fondi a disposizione diminuiscono. Turk ha spiegato che senza questi soldi molte emergenze rischiano di restare senza soccorsi adeguati. La situazione si fa sempre più difficile, e l’ONU chiede subito supporto internazionale.

GENEVA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk appealed for $400 million on Thursday to address mounting human rights needs in countries such as Sudan and Myanmar, after donor funding cuts drastically reduced the work of his office and left it in “survival mode”. The U.N. office is appealing for $100 million less than last year, after a significant scale back of its work in some areas due to a fall in contributions from countries including the U.S. and Europe. “We are currently in survival mode, delivering under strain,” Turk told delegates in a speech in Geneva, urging countries to step up support. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UN rights chief appeals for $400 million as crises mount and funding shrinks

Approfondimenti su UN Human Rights

Ultime notizie su UN Human Rights

