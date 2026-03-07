Horn Attacke 2026 Reiterer e Felderer ancora protagonisti | spettacolo da Bolzano al Corno del Renon

La Horn Attacke 2026 si svolge ancora una volta tra Bolzano e il Corno del Renon, con Reiterer e Felderer tra i protagonisti. La gara, giunta alla sua settima edizione, richiama appassionati e sportivi da diverse regioni. Le competizioni si sono svolte lungo percorsi impegnativi, attirando l’attenzione di pubblico e partecipanti. La giornata è stata caratterizzata da condizioni meteo variabili e momenti di grande adrenalina.

Die Horn AttackeNur noch wenige Stunden bis zur Horn Attacke! Am Samstag, 7. März, kehrt einer der eindrucksvollsten Sportwettkämpfe des Jahres zurück – ein ikonisches Event über 20 Kilometer und 2.000 Höhenmeter, ... tageszeitung.it

Du befindest dich hier: Home » Sport » Die FavoritensiegeDie 7. Horn Attacke war ein voller Erfolg: Andreas Reiterer und Annelise Felderer konnten erneut die Einzelwertung gewinnen. tageszeitung.it

Sabato 7 marzo corsa e sci d’alpinismo con la 7.a Horn Attacke. Da Bolzano al Corno del Renon in solitaria o in staffetta, Reiterer e Felderer al via . Nella sfida “Individuale Montanari” cercano il terzo successo Gross e Gasser. Il trail runner Samuel Demetz pu - facebook.com facebook