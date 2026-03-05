I’m the Most Badass President of All Time | What Donald Trump Posts While Bombing

Donald Trump ha pubblicato un messaggio in cui si definisce “il presidente più coraggioso di tutti i tempi” mentre si riferisce a una campagna militare in corso. La comunicazione riguarda azioni intraprese dagli Stati Uniti e Israele contro l’Iran. Il contenuto riflette le sue opinioni sulla situazione attuale, senza fornire dettagli sulle operazioni o sulle ragioni dietro le decisioni prese.

For 24 hours — midnight to midnight — we tracked the White House's social-media , following the president's posts on Truth Social as markets slid and the Middle East burned. It is a running monologue of cravings and priorities: an appetite for adulation, a fixation on crypto and political revenge, and — amid drone strikes and widening conflict — a nostalgic clip of his engagement to Melania. Should anyone be reassured? It can be instructive to wander through Donald Trump's mind — if only to gauge what he thinks is happening in the war the United States and Israel are waging against Iran, and how (and when) it might end. His profile on his proprietary platform, Truth Social, is the closest thing to a keyhole into his thinking.

Sono il presidente più "badass" di tutti i tempi: cosa scrive Donald Trump mentre bombardaAbbiamo seguito per 24 ore, da mezzanotte a mezzanotte, i post del capo della Casa Bianca.

