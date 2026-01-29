L’azienda Colgate-Palmolive in India ha annunciato un lieve aumento degli utili nel terzo trimestre. Nonostante una spesa una tantum, il calo delle tasse ha aiutato a mantenere i profitti stabili. I risultati mostrano che, anche in un mercato competitivo, l’azienda riesce a contenere le perdite e a mantenere una crescita modesta.

The toothpaste maker’s net profit rose 0.3% to 3.24 billion rupees ($351.93 million) for the quarter ended December 31, from 3.23 billion rupees a year earlier. It had posted a 2% profit fall a year ago. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased 1.4% to 14.73 billion rupees from 14.52 billion rupees a year earlier. The company took a one-time charge of 83.9 million rupees linked to India’s new labour codes, but profit for the quarter excluding the item and taxes grew 2.7%. However, several consumer firms have noted that Indian consumer demand has been gradually improving, as sustained moderation in inflation and the government’s income-tax cuts increase appetite for spending. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - India’s Colgate-Palmolive posts marginal profit rise as tax-cut tailwind offsets one-time charge

Approfondimenti su Colgate Palmolive India

