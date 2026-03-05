Nella ventinovesima giornata di Serie B 20252026, si affrontano Carrarese e Palermo. La partita si svolge in Italia, con i toscani che cercano di mantenere una buona posizione di classifica e i siciliani che mirano alla promozione. Le formazioni provvisorie sono state annunciate e la gara sarà visibile su alcuni canali televisivi e piattaforme digitali.

We have a curated list of the most noteworthy news from all across the globe. With any subscription plan, you get access to exclusive articles that let you stay ahead of the curve. We have a curated list of the most noteworthy news from all across the globe. With any subscription plan, you get access to exclusive articles that let you stay ahead of the curve. We have a curated list of the most noteworthy news from all across the globe. With any subscription plan, you get access to exclusive articles that let you stay ahead of the curve. Sign up with just an email address and you get access to this tier instantly. Pay now and you get access to exclusive news and articles for a whole year. 🔗 Leggi su Sport.periodicodaily.com

© Sport.periodicodaily.com - Carrarese vs Palermo, ventinovesima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Leggi anche: Spezia-Monza, ventinovesima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Leggi anche: Avellino-Padova, ventinovesima giornata Serie B 2025/2026: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla