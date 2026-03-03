McLaren entra nel golf | nasce McLaren Golf la performance da pista sbarca sul green

McLaren ha annunciato l’ingresso nel settore del golf con la creazione di McLaren Golf, un nuovo progetto che porta la sua esperienza tecnica dal motorsport al campo da golf. La società mira a trasferire sul green le caratteristiche di ingegneria, precisione e performance che la contraddistinguono nel mondo delle corse. La novità segna un passo importante per il marchio, che amplia così la propria presenza oltre il settore automobilistico.

