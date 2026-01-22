UK’s Starmer welcomes Trump move to drop Greenland tariff threat

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha recentemente commentato la decisione di Donald Trump di abbandonare la minaccia di tariffe su Groenlandia. In un incontro con il suo omologo danese, Starmer ha sottolineato l’importanza di stabilità e cooperazione tra le nazioni, evidenziando come le decisioni commerciali possano influenzare gli scambi e le relazioni internazionali. La questione evidenzia l’attenzione del Regno Unito verso le dinamiche globali e le politiche economiche degli Stati

LONDON, Jan 22 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Danish counterpart on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to pursue tariffs on European countries who opposed his plans to take control of Greenland was a pragmatic and common sense step. Trump abruptly stepped back on Wednesday from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory. “In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles,” Starmer told Mette Frederiksen. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

