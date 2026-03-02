Il 6 marzo 2026 alle 10:30 del mattino (orario UK) o alle 12:30 (orario Europa orientale), Theon International Plc terrà una webcast attraverso la piattaforma Investor Meet Company. La comunicazione è stata resa nota tramite un comunicato ufficiale pubblicato da Bloomberg e Reuters, che hanno riportato la notizia. La società ha annunciato l’evento, che sarà accessibile ai partecipanti interessati.

The webcast is open to all existing and potential investors as well as wider participants, and will be hosted by Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director. He will provide a broad overview of THEON's investment case, business model and operations, inclusive of recent news flow, financial results and outlook. Investors who already follow Theon International Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. There will be a live Q&A session, and questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am UK-time 11:00am Eastern European-time on Thursday, 5th March 2026 or during the live session. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Webcast via Investor Meet Company Platform

