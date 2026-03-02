Martedì 3 marzo 2026 alle 20:30 si gioca Leeds-Sunderland. Le formazioni ufficiali sono state annunciate e le quote dei bookmaker indicano che i Whites sono favoriti. La classifica attuale vede Leeds con 31 punti, Tottenham con 29, Nottingham Forest con 27 e West Ham con 25, con tutte le squadre che hanno ottenuto punti nel weekend e la posizione in campionato è rimasta invariata.

Le quattro squadre che presumibilmente si giocheranno tre posti nella prossima Premier League, ovvero Leeds (31), Tottenham (29), Nottingham Forest (27) e West Ham (25), ha fatto punti nel weekend dunque la classifica è rimasta invariata. Il Sunderland invece, a quota 37 dopo il pareggio a Bournemouth, dovrebbe essere ormai fuori da questa disputa e. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Leeds-Sunderland (martedì 03 marzo 2026 ore 20:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici. Whites favoriti

Leeds-Sunderland (martedì 03 marzo 2026 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Whites favoritiLe quattro squadre che presumibilmente si giocheranno tre posti nella prossima Premier League, ovvero Leeds (31), Tottenham (29), Nottingham Forest...

Leeds-Sunderland (martedì 03 marzo 2026 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronosticiLe quattro squadre che presumibilmente si giocheranno tre posti nella prossima Premier League, ovvero Leeds (31), Tottenham (29), Nottingham Forest...

Approfondimenti e contenuti su Leeds Sunderland martedì 03 marzo 2026...

Temi più discussi: Pronostico Leeds United-Sunderland: analisi e probabili formazioni 03/03/2026 Premier League; Bornauw To Start, Justin On The Bench | 3-5-2 Leeds United Predicted Lineup Vs Sunderland; Premier League, City, Liverpool e Newcastle impegnate oggi; La prima volta che ho corso troppo – Farke spiega il rosso contro il Man City.

Pronostico Leeds-Sunderland: la partita decisivaLeeds-Sunderland è una partita della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca martedì: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostico ... ilveggente.it

Pronostico Leeds vs Sunderland – 3 Marzo 2026La sfida di Premier League tra Leeds e Sunderland, in programma il 3 Marzo 2026 alle 20:30 allo Elland Road, si preannuncia intensa e tatticamente ... news-sports.it

#PremierLeague, Vittorie di #ManchesterCity e Liverpool nelle partite giocate ieri in Premier League. La squadra di #Guardiola ha battuto 1-0 il #LeedsUnited, quella di Slot 5-2 il #WestHam. RISULTATI DEL SABATO Bournemouth- Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool- - facebook.com facebook