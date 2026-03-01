Dopo l'evento Elimination Chamber, CM Punk ha pubblicato una parodia che prende di mira Becky Lynch, provocandola in modo virale. La scena ha attirato l’attenzione dei fan, che hanno condiviso rapidamente il video sui social media. La provocazione di Punk si inserisce nelle reazioni post-competizione, mentre Lynch non ha ancora commentato pubblicamente l’accaduto.

Il crollo di Becky Lynch non è stata l’unica cosa diventata virale dopo Elimination Chamber, perché CM Punk ha deciso di trollarla nel modo più clamoroso possibile. “Carr ha impedito ad AJ di finire contro l’angolo scoperto, ma ha lasciato che io ci andassi a sbattere in pieno! Corruzione ai massimi livelli!!! Non può continuare a farla franca così!!!!!!!!!” CARR STOPPED AJ FROM MAKING CONTACT WITH THE EXPOSED TURNBUCKLE BUT ALLOWED ME TO RUN RIGHT INTO IT! CORRUPTION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL!!! Collegandosi su Instagram, ha pubblicato una foto che ha immediatamente fatto esplodere i social: lui in posa con il Women’s Intercontinental Championship e il World Heavyweight Championship. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - WWE: CM Punk provoca Becky Lynch con una parodia virale dopo Elimination Chamber

Leggi anche: ELIMINATION CHAMBER: AJ Lee batte Becky Lynch e torna campionessa dopo 11 anni

WWE: I piani creativi per CM Punk ad Elimination Chamber 2026La WWE starebbe valutando un match tra CM Punk e Finn Balor per il World Heavyweight Title in vista di Elimination Chamber 2026, il premium live...

Aggiornamenti e notizie su Becky Lynch.

Temi più discussi: Possibili scenari per la conclusione dei match a WWE Elimination Chamber 2026; Elimination Chamber 2026 Report – WWE PLE; RISULTATI: WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

Finn Balor to dethrone CM Punk thanks to returning star; Becky Lynch quits? 5 Things that may happen on WWE RAW tonightTonight's edition of WWE RAW already appears to be a stacked show. Two major title matches are announced, and Gunther is set to kick off the red brand show. As we are on the road to Royal Rumble 2026, ... sportskeeda.com

Becky Lynch Says She Won’t Be At WWE RAW For An Important ReasonBecky Lynch says she won’t be at WWE RAW this week. WWE RAW is in Philadelphia this week. The show is scheduled to feature a Philadelphia Street Fight between Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez for ... sports.yahoo.com

AJ Lee vince a #WWEChamber ed è la nuova WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch costretta ad arrendersi alla Black Widow! - facebook.com facebook

ELIMINATION CHAMBER: AJ Lee batte Becky Lynch e torna campionessa dopo 11 anni x.com