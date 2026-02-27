TCL Electronics 01070HK Included in Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Other Authoritative Indices

TCL Electronics è stata inserita nell'indice Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap e in altri indici autorevoli. La società ha raggiunto nuovi livelli di valore e di crescita nel mercato. La notizia è stata comunicata ufficialmente a Hong Kong. La società continua a rafforzare la propria posizione nel settore elettronico. La notizia riguarda l’aggiornamento delle classifiche di mercato.

- Company's Value and Growth Potential Reaffirmed as Market Position Reaches New Heights HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2026 PRNewswire -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that, following the latest review results released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, the Company has been promoted from the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index to the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, among other authoritative indices (see table below for details), effective on Monday, 9 March 2026. The inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index is another significant milestone in TCL Electronics' development. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

