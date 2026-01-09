ribo life science 06938hk successfully lists on the main board of the hong kong stock exchange

Ribo Life Science, azienda specializzata nel settore biotecnologico, ha completato con successo l’iter di quotazione e si è ufficialmente quotata sul mercato principale della Borsa di Hong Kong. La quotazione rappresenta un passo importante per l’espansione internazionale e il rafforzamento della presenza nel settore delle biotecnologie. La società continua a focalizzarsi sull’innovazione e sulla crescita sostenibile, offrendo nuove opportunità agli investitori e al mercato globale.

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 PRNewswire -- Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo" or the "Company", stock code: 06938.HK), a leading company in small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics, today successfully listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in the capitalization of Chinese biopharmaceutical enterprises in the siRNA field and injecting new momentum into the industry. In its global offering, Ribo issued a total of 31,610,400 shares at an offer price of HKD 57.97 per share, raising gross proceeds of over 1.8 billion Hong Kong dollars, HKPO was over 100x oversubscribed, International Placing was 16. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

