china conducts naval air patrols around disputed south china sea

Questa settimana, la Cina ha portato avanti una serie di pattuglie navali e aeree nella zona del Mar Cinese Meridionale. Le operazioni sono durate dal lunedì al venerdì, secondo quanto annunciato dal Comando del Teatro del Sud della Cina. La manovra ha attirato l’attenzione internazionale, anche se Pechino non ha ancora commentato ufficialmente le ragioni di queste esercitazioni.

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China conducted naval and air patrols in the South China Sea from Monday to Friday, the China Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday. Forces of the Southern Theater Command will remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the statement. The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BEIJING, 7 febbraio (Reuters) - La Cina ha condotto pattugliamenti navali e aerei nel Mar Cinese Meridionale da lunedì a venerdì, ha detto il Comando del Teatro Meridionale Cinese in una dichiarazione di sabato. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Cina ha avviato oggi pattuglie navali e aeree intorno allo Scarborough Shoal, nel Mar Cinese Meridionale.

La cooperazione militare tra Filippine e Stati Uniti si è svolta in un’area contestata del Mar cinese meridionale.

