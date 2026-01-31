La Cina ha avviato oggi pattuglie navali e aeree intorno allo Scarborough Shoal, nel Mar Cinese Meridionale. L'esercito cinese ha confermato di aver effettuato le operazioni, senza specificare eventuali dettagli o reazioni da parte delle autorità locali. La mossa arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella zona, con le forze cinesi che rafforzano la presenza militare vicino alle acque contese.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - China conducted naval and air patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday, the China Southern Theater Command said. The shoal is in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory. The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China has stepped up combat readiness patrols in the area in January, “resolutely countering the infringement provocations of individual countries within the region,” said. The militaries of the Philippines and the United States carried out joint exercises in the Scarborough Shoal area earlier this week, in the 11th such drill since November 2023, Manila’s armed forces said on Tuesday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea shoal

Approfondimenti su South China Sea

La cooperazione militare tra Filippine e Stati Uniti si è svolta in un’area contestata del Mar cinese meridionale.

La guardia costiera cinese ha effettuato 134 pattuglie intorno alle Isole Senkaku negli ultimi cinque anni, secondo quanto riporta la televisione di stato cinese.

China WARNS Philippines as U.S. Japan Enters South China Sea

