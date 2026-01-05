Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

Flutterwave, principale azienda di tecnologia dei pagamenti in Africa, ha annunciato l'acquisizione di Mono, azienda leader nel settore dell'infrastruttura di open banking nel continente. Questa operazione mira a rafforzare e ampliare le capacità della piattaforma Flutterwave nel settore dei pagamenti digitali, migliorando l'accesso e l'integrazione dei servizi finanziari in Africa. L'acquisizione rappresenta un passo strategico per lo sviluppo di soluzioni più innovative e integrate nel panorama fintech africano.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 PRNewswire -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has acquired Mono, a pioneer in open banking infrastructure across the continent. The transaction deepens Flutterwave's long-term commitment to building a connected, interoperable financial system for Africa and positions open banking as a core pillar in the evolution of alternative payment methods across the region. Mono's API-driven platform enables secure access to financial data, identity verification, and account-to-account payments; capabilities that are increasingly critical as African markets move toward more trusted, data-led financial services. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

