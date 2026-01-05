Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

Flutterwave, principale azienda di tecnologia dei pagamenti in Africa, ha annunciato l'acquisizione di Mono, azienda leader nel settore dell'infrastruttura di open banking nel continente. Questa operazione mira a rafforzare e ampliare le capacità della piattaforma Flutterwave nel settore dei pagamenti digitali, migliorando l'accesso e l'integrazione dei servizi finanziari in Africa. L'acquisizione rappresenta un passo strategico per lo sviluppo di soluzioni più innovative e integrate nel panorama fintech africano.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 PRNewswire -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has acquired Mono, a pioneer in open banking infrastructure across the continent. The transaction deepens Flutterwave's long-term commitment to building a connected, interoperable financial system for Africa and positions open banking as a core pillar in the evolution of alternative payment methods across the region. Mono's API-driven platform enables secure access to financial data, identity verification, and account-to-account payments; capabilities that are increasingly critical as African markets move toward more trusted, data-led financial services. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono Leggi anche: Distortion in concerto al 'Mono' Leggi anche: Distortion in concerto al 'Mono' Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme. Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono - Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has acquired Mono, a pioneer in open banking infrastructure across the continent. adnkronos.com

Flutterwave CEO: Cross-Border Payments, Key Infrastructure for Africa’s Economic Growth - Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola has emphasized that seamless and interoperable cross- itnewsafrica.com

Flutterwave CEO envisions building Africa’s ‘Payment Superhighway’ at CNN Global Perspectives Summit - At CNN’s inaugural Global Perspectives summit, Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola shared his vision for Africa’s digital economy, one where Flutterwave serves as the “payment ... msn.com

È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.