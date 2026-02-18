Il ministro degli Esteri turco, Hakan Fidan, partirà per Washington per rappresentare il presidente Tayyip Erdogan alla prima riunione del Consiglio di pace di Trump. La visita si svolge in un momento di tensione tra i due Paesi, dopo che Ankara ha criticato alcune decisioni statunitensi sulla regione. Fidan incontrerà funzionari americani e discuterà di questioni di sicurezza e cooperazione, portando con sé le ultime posizioni del governo turco su diversi dossier.

ANKARA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Washington in lieu of President Tayyip Erdogan for the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Thursday, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Fidan will also reiterate Turkey’s readiness to contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction and its desire to help protect Palestinians and ensure their security, the source said. He will also call for urgent action against Israel’s “illegal settlement activities and settler violence in the West Bank”, the source added. Fidan ribadirà anche la disponibilità della Turchia a contribuire alla ricostruzione di Gaza e il suo desiderio di aiutare a proteggere i palestinesi e garantire la loro sicurezza, ha detto la fonte. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Turkey foreign minister to attend Trump’s Board of Peace meeting in Washington

