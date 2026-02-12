Pakistan PM to attend Trump peace board’s first meeting says foreign office

Il primo incontro ufficiale del tavolo di pace promosso dall’amministrazione Trump vedrà la partecipazione del primo ministro pakistano Shehbaz Sharif. La notizia è arrivata ieri dall’ufficio estero del Pakistan, che ha confermato la presenza del leader di Islamabad alla riunione inaugurale. Per ora non sono stati forniti dettagli su date e modalità, ma l’evento rappresenta un passo importante nei tentativi di avvicinamento tra le parti coinvolte.

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” next week in Washington, the country’s foreign office said on Thursday. Under Trump’s Gaza plan, the board was meant to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts. “I can confirm that the prime minister will attend the upcoming BoP meeting,” the foreign office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, told a weekly press briefing in Islamabad. Some countries have reacted cautiously to Trump’s invitation to join the board launched in late January. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

