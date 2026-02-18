Il ministro degli Esteri della Thailandia ha annunciato un incontro con il suo collega di Myanmar, previsto per mercoledì, per discutere una possibile via d’uscita dalla guerra civile che da anni sconvolge il paese. La visita nasce dall’intenzione di rafforzare i legami tra i due governi e di utilizzare il dialogo come passo per avvicinare Myanmar all’Associazione delle Nazioni del Sud-est Asiatico (ASEAN). La riunione si svolge in un momento in cui la regione cerca di promuovere la stabilità e la pace tra i paesi vicini.

Myanmar has been engulfed in nationwide conflict and repression since a military coup in 2021 that toppled the first democratic administration in half a century. The military-backed party claimed victory in January after elections in limited areas, a vote criticised by the United Nations and rights groups. Holding the bilateral meeting with Myanmar’s Than Swe, a former general and diplomat, could be a crucial point for peace after the election, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters late on Tuesday. Wednesday’s meeting will discuss the way forward for the bilateral ties and also relations between Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), his ministry said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thailand talks with post-election Myanmar as “bridge” to ASEAN

