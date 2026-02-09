Thailand’s Bhumjaithai prepares for coalition talks after big election win

Dopo la vittoria alle elezioni, il partito Bhumjaithai del premier Anutin Charnvirakul si prepara a negoziare la formazione della nuova coalizione. La vittoria ha cambiato gli equilibri politici a Bangkok, spingendo i leader a mettersi intorno a un tavolo per decidere il nuovo governo. La situazione resta incerta, mentre si aspettano sviluppi sulle alleanze che prenderanno forma nei prossimi giorni.

With 94% of votes counted, Bhumjaithai was way ahead of its rivals after Sunday’s vote, securing 192 of the 500 seats in Thailand’s parliament, according to Reuters’ calculations based on election commission data. The People’s Party, which led some polls in the run-up to the vote, trailed on 117, with the Pheu Thai Party third with 74. A handful of other parties won a combined 117 spots in the 500-seat parliament, according to Reuters calculations, but the final number of party list seats could change under Thailand’s proportional electoral system. Bhumjaithai had received 30.2% of the votes, with analysts saying it consolidated the conservative vote after a surge in nationalist fervour, and took a string of seats from the once dominant Pheu Thai, controlled by the billionaire Shinawatra family. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il prossimo 8 febbraio, la Thailandia si appresta a votare per le elezioni generali.

Domani la Thailandia va alle urne per le elezioni generali.

