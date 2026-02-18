Il ministro dell’Unificazione sudcoreano, Chung Dong-young, ha dichiarato che tre civili hanno lanciato droni verso la Corea del Nord in quattro occasioni negli ultimi mesi. La scorsa settimana, uno di questi droni è stato intercettato vicino al confine, creando tensioni tra le due Coree.

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Wednesday that three civilians had sent drones to North Korea four times since Presi. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea, harming inter-Korean ties

