South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea harming inter-Korean ties
Il ministro dell’Unificazione sudcoreano, Chung Dong-young, ha dichiarato che tre civili hanno lanciato droni verso la Corea del Nord in quattro occasioni negli ultimi mesi. La scorsa settimana, uno di questi droni è stato intercettato vicino al confine, creando tensioni tra le due Coree.
SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Wednesday that three civilians had sent drones to North Korea four times since Presi. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
North Korea leader Kim’s daughter on way to becoming successor, South Korean MPs sayLa figlia di Kim Jong Un si avvicina a diventare la prossima leader della Corea del Nord, secondo alcuni parlamentari sudcoreani.
North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereigntyKim Yo Jong, esponente di rilievo di Pyongyang, ha chiesto alle autorità di Seul di fare di più per evitare ulteriori provocazioni.
A Hidden Staircase Led To A Secret Bunker
Argomenti discussi: North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty.
South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea, harming inter-Korean tiesSouth Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Wednesday that three civilians had sent drones to North Korea four times since President Lee Jae Myung took office ... uk.news.yahoo.com
Sister of North Korea's leader says South Korea's drone regret was sensible but insufficientThe sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it was sensible for a South Korean official to express regret for alleged civilian drone flights over North Korea but warned of counterattacks if t ... washingtonpost.com
Geography comes to life in our classroom! From women’s rights in Afghanistan to screen addiction in South Korea, our students explore real-world issues and turn learning into global awareness. #albainternationalschool #geography #learning #education # facebook