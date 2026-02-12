North Korea leader Kim’s daughter on way to becoming successor South Korean MPs say

La figlia di Kim Jong Un si avvicina a diventare la prossima leader della Corea del Nord, secondo alcuni parlamentari sudcoreani. Diversi segnali indicano che il regime sta preparando il passaggio di consegne, ma ancora non ci sono conferme ufficiali. La notizia circola tra le voci di chi osserva attentamente i movimenti di Pyongyang.

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter is believed to be in the process of becoming the country’s next leader and there are signs she is pro. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Kim Jong Un Daughter

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

Ultime notizie su Kim Jong Un Daughter

Argomenti discussi: TASS (TELEGRAM) * KIM JONG UN, ESERCITO POPOLARE COREANO, LE CONGRATULAZIONI ALLE FORZE ARMATE CHE PRESTANO SERVIZIO NELLA REGIONE DI KURSK; North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February KCNA reports; South Korea parliament to finalise bill on US investment fund by March 9.

North Korea leader Kim’s daughter on way to becoming successor, South Korean MPs sayNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to be in the process of becoming the country's next leader and there are signs she is providing input on policy matters ... theprint.in

Fighting front of North Korean army will be widened, Kim says, declares ‘year of transformation’Kim Jong Un addresses Defense Ministry ceremony in Pyongyang marking 78th founding anniversary of North Korean army - Anadolu Ajans? ... aa.com.tr

