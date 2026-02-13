north korea says south korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty

Kim Yo Jong, esponente di rilievo di Pyongyang, ha chiesto alle autorità di Seul di fare di più per evitare ulteriori provocazioni. La dinamica tra i due Paesi si fa di nuovo tesa, con accuse e richieste di rispetto reciproco che riempiono le notizie di giornata.

Chung earlier this week in his speech at a local cathedral expressed “deep regret” over a drone sent by a South Korean civilian, according to Yonhap News Agency. Kim said it was “fortunate” that Chung made the comment, adding that Pyongyang does not care who sent the drone and whether it was an individual or a civilian organisation. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who has sought a conciliatory approach toward Pyongyang, said in January that there appeared to be a loophole in the monitoring system to detect drones operated by local civilians. Chung all’inizio della settimana, nel suo discorso in una cattedrale locale, ha espresso “profondo rammarico” per un drone inviato da un civile sudcoreano, secondo l’agenzia di stampa Yonhap. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

