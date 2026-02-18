Le trattative di pace tra Ucraina e Russia sono riprese a Gineva, dove i rappresentanti dei due paesi sono seduti a un tavolo per il secondo giorno consecutivo. La diplomazia si concentra sulla ricerca di un accordo, mentre le tensioni sul campo di battaglia continuano a salire. I negoziatori affrontano ora la difficile sfida di trovare un'intesa che possa fermare le ostilità.

The U.S.-mediated peace talks in Switzerland have been taking place as U.S. President Donald Trump has twice in recent days suggested it was up to Ukraine and Zelenskiy to take steps to ensure the talks were successful. In an interview with U.S. website Axios published on Tuesday, Zelenskiy was quoted as saying that it was “not fair” that Trump kept publicly calling on Ukraine, not Russia, to make concessions in negotiating terms for a peace plan. Zelenskiy also said any plan requiring Ukraine to give up territory that Russia had not captured in the eastern Donbas region would be rejected by Ukrainians if put to a referendum. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine-Russia peace talks enter second day in Geneva with pressure on Kyiv

Land in focus at Geneva peace talks between Russia and UkraineLa questione del territorio è al centro dei colloqui di Ginevra tra Russia e Ucraina, che si svolgono oggi e domani.

Ukraine, Russia start second day of peace talks in Abu DhabiQuesta mattina ad Abu Dhabi si sono riaperte le trattative tra Ucraina e Russia, sotto la mediazione statunitense.

