man swept away by river loire as floods hit france

Un uomo è stato trascinato via dalla piena del fiume Loira, che ha raggiunto livelli record questa settimana in Francia. La piena ha causato l’allagamento di diverse zone e ha reso difficile il passaggio di mezzi e persone lungo le rive. Le autorità stanno ancora cercando di rintracciare l’uomo disperso, mentre le piogge intense continuano a colpire la regione.

Four départements are under red alert - the highest level - with nine more under orange alert, meaning major to significant flooding is occurring or expected within the next 24 hours. The 53-year-old man fell off a small boat or a kayak south of the city of Angers, BFM TV reported. In the nearby town of Denee, residents are moving around by boat as the river submerged streets and flooded houses. “There’s no access anymore (to Denee), the roads are not functional due to the floods. And so the only way to come to the village is by boat,” municipal worker Jason Garnier said on Tuesday. “People who want to go to work, well, they leave by boat in the morning, and they go home in the evening by boat. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

At least four dead as floods sweep across Tunisia

