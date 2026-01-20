Le intense piogge che hanno interessato la Tunisia negli ultimi giorni hanno causato gravi allagamenti, con almeno quattro vittime. Questo evento rappresenta uno dei peggiori fenomeni meteorologici degli ultimi settant’anni, provocando disagi e danni diffusi in diverse zone del paese. Le autorità stanno valutando la situazione e adottando misure per gestire l’emergenza e prevenire ulteriori conseguenze.

Civil protection teams said several areas were cut off by rising waters, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods. Schools were closed in the capital Tunis and in the towns of Nabeul, Sousse and Beja, and court sessions were suspended and public and private transport crippled in some districts. Videos shared on social media showed fast-moving floods sweeping debris through residential streets, with seawater inundating neighbourhoods in the coastal town of Menzel Temime. Meteorological officials said the rainfall levels in some regions were the heaviest recorded since 1950.

© Internazionale.it - At least four dead as floods sweep across Tunisia

Syrian troops sweep northern towns as Kurdish fighters withdrawLe truppe siriane hanno attraversato numerosi paesi e città nel nord del paese, in seguito alla ritirata dei combattenti curdi, secondo quanto riportato il 17 gennaio.

South Africa’s Kruger National Park shuts after severe floodsIl Parco Nazionale di Kruger, in Sudafrica, è stato temporaneamente chiuso ai visitatori a causa di recenti inondazioni che hanno interessato l’area.

