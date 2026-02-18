Glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home fails to produce DNA match
Una delle scarpe trovate vicino alla casa di Nancy Guthrie non ha prodotto alcuna corrispondenza di DNA. La scoperta, fatta a Tucson, in Arizona, il 17 febbraio, ha sorpreso gli investigatori, che speravano di ottenere nuovi indizi da questo reperto. Gli esperti hanno analizzato il campione, ma i risultati sono risultati negativi, lasciando aperti molti dubbi sulla pista da seguire.
But the sheriff’s department said on Tuesday that the glove DNA failed to trigger a match in CODIS or with DNA found at the Guthrie property. “At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that additional DNA evidence recovered at Guthrie’s residence was still being analyzed. “CODIS is one option of many databases that are available,” the agency said. Guthrie’s disappearance, treated by authorities as an apparent kidnapping for ransom, has drawn intense public interest around the globe, with news media outlets following every twist and turn in the case. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
FBI confirms DNA recovered from glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s homeL’FBI ha confermato di aver trovato il DNA su un guanto abbandonato vicino alla casa di Nancy Guthrie, suscettando nuovi sospetti sulla possibile connessione tra l’oggetto e il caso.
Nancy Guthrie's Home Crawling With Police and K-9s, New Videos ShowGli agenti sono arrivati all’alba a casa di Nancy Guthrie in Arizona.
BREAKING: Nancy Guthrie’s Crucial DNA Results Released!
Sono passate quasi tre settimane da quando è stata rapita dalla sua casa di Tucson, in Arizona, e ancora non c’è traccia di Nancy Guthrie, 84 anni x.com
Il presidente degli Usa Donald Trump è intervenuto sul caso di Nancy Guthrie e ha minacciato la pena di morte per i presunti rapitori “se non dovesse tornare a casa viva”. Le indagini proseguono dopo il ritrovamento di un guanto con tracce di Dna facebook